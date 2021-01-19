Ozark y The Crown encabezan las nominaciones a los Critics Choice Awards 2021

Pantallazo

Las 12 candidaturas conjuntas de 'Ozark' y 'The Crown' son casi la mitad de las 26 nominaciones que tiene Netflix, un total de 26. Ambas ficciones optan al galardón a la mejor serie dramática, en la que competirán con otros éxitos de la temporada como 'The Mandalorian', 'This Is Us' o 'Better Call Saul'.

Por la parte interpretativa, las dos producciones cuentan también con candidaturas. Jason Bateman y Laura Linney aspiran en sus respectivas categorías dramáticas; así como también Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin y Josh O'Connor. Por otro lado, tanto de 'The Crown' como 'Ozark' también cuentan con candidatos en las categorías de mejor actor y actriz de reparto de serie dramática.

El tándem HBO-HBO Max está en segunda posición con 24 nominaciones en total, solo dos menos que Netflix. Entre las otras series que han obtenido varias candidaturas están 'Territorio Lovecraft', que aspira a cinco galardones; así como también 'Mrs. America' y 'Lo que hacemos en las sombras'.

Aquí está la lista completa de las series nominadas a los Critics Choice Awards 2021:

MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA:

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Territorio Lovecraft (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Ozark (Netflix)

Perry Mason (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

MEJOR ACTOR DRAMÁTICO:

Jason Bateman - Ozark (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us (NBC)

Jonathan Majors - Territorio Lovecraft (HBO)

Josh O'Connor - The Crown (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul (AMC)

Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason (HBO)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DRAMÁTICA:

Christine Baranski - The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Olivia Colman - The Crown (Netflix)

Emma Corrin - The Crown (Netflix)

Claire Danes - Homeland (Showtime)

Laura Linney - Ozark (Netflix)

Jurnee Smollett - Territorio Lovecraft (HBO)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA:

Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul (AMC)

Justin Hartley - This Is Us (NBC)

John Lithgow - Perry Mason (HBO)

Tobias Menzies - The Crown (Netflix)

Tom Pelphrey - Ozark (Netflix)

Michael K. Williams - Territorio Lovecraft (HBO)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA:

Gillian Anderson - The Crown (Netflix)

Cynthia Erivo - El visitante (HBO)

Julia Garner - Ozark (Netflix)

Janet McTeer - Ozark (Netflix)

Wunmi Mosaku - Territorio Lovecraft (HBO)

Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul (AMC)

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA:

Better Things (FX)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Lo que hacemos en las sombras (FX)

Mom (CBS)

PEN15 (Hulu)

Ramy (Hulu)

Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

MEJOR ACTOR DE COMEDIA:

Hank Azaria - Brockmire (IFC)

Matt Berry - Lo que hacemos en las sombras (FX)

Nicholas Hoult - The Great (Hulu)

Eugene Levy - Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Ramy Youssef - Ramy (Hulu)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE COMEDIA:

Pamela Adlon - Better Things (FX)

Christina Applegate - Muertos para mí (Netflix)

Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Natasia Demetriou - Lo que hacemos en las sombras (FX)

Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Issa Rae - Insecure (HBO)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO DE COMEDIA:

William Fichtner - Mom (CBS)

Harvey Guillén - Lo que hacemos en las sombras (FX)

Daniel Levy - Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Alex Newell - La extraordinaria playlist de Zoey (NBC)

Mark Proksch - Lo que hacemos en las sombras (FX)

Andrew Rannells - Black Monday (Showtime)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO DE COMEDIA:

Lecy Goranson - Los Conner (ABC)

Rita Moreno - Día a día (Pop)

Annie Murphy - Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Ashley Park - Emily en París (Netflix)

Jaime Pressly - Mom (CBS)

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

MEJOR MINISERIE:

Gambito de dama (Netflix)

La conjura contra América (HBO)

Mrs. America (FX)

Normal People (Hulu)

Podría destruirte (HBO)

Small Axe (Amazon Studios)

The Undoing (HBO)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

MEJOR TELEFILME:

La estafa (Bad Education) (HBO)

Between the World and Me (HBO)

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (Lifetime)

Hamilton (Disney+)

El amor de Sylvie (Amazon Studios)

What the Constitution Means to Me (Amazon Studios)

MEJOR ACTOR DE MINISERIE O TELEFILME:

John Boyega - Small Axe (Amazon Studios)

Hugh Grant - The Undoing (HBO)

Paul Mescal - Normal People (Hulu)

Chris Rock - Fargo (FX)

Mark Ruffalo - La innegable verdad (HBO)

Morgan Spector - La conjura contra América (HBO)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE MINISERIE O TELEFILME:

Cate Blanchett - Mrs. America (FX)

Michaela Coel - Podría destruirte (HBO)

Daisy Edgar-Jones - Normal People (Hulu)

Shira Haas - Unorthodox (Netflix)

Anya Taylor-Joy - Gambito de dama (Netflix)

Tessa Thompson - El amor de Sylvie (Amazon Studios)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO DE MINISERIE O TELEFILME:

Daveed Diggs - El pájaro carpintero (Showtime)

Joshua Caleb Johnson - El pájaro carpintero (Showtime)

Dylan McDermott - Hollywood (Netflix)

Donald Sutherland - The Undoing (HBO)

Glynn Turman - Fargo (FX)

John Turturro - La conjura contra América (HBO)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO DE MINISERIE O TELEFILME:

Uzo Aduba - Mrs. America (FX)

Betsy Brandt - Soulmates (AMC)

Marielle Heller - Gambito de dama (Netflix)

Margo Martindale - Mrs. America (FX)

Winona Ryder - La conjura contra América (HBO)

Tracey Ullman - Mrs. America (FX)

MEJOR TALK SHOW:

Desus & Mero (Showtime)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC/Syndicated)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

MEJOR ESPECIAL DE COMEDIA:

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (Netflix)

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix)

Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix)

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix)

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix)

MEJOR COMEDIA EN CORTO:

The Andy Cohen Diaries (Quibi)

Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler (AMC/Youtube)

Mapleworth Murders (Quibi)

Nikki Fre$h (Quibi)

Reno 911! (Quibi)

Tooning Out the News (CBS All Access)

