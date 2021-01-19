Ozark y The Crown encabezan las nominaciones a los Critics Choice Awards 2021

Las 12 candidaturas conjuntas de 'Ozark' y 'The Crown' son casi la mitad de las 26 nominaciones que tiene Netflix, un total de 26. Ambas ficciones optan al galardón a la mejor serie dramática, en la que competirán con otros éxitos de la temporada como 'The Mandalorian', 'This Is Us' o 'Better Call Saul'.
Por la parte interpretativa, las dos producciones cuentan también con candidaturas. Jason Bateman y Laura Linney aspiran en sus respectivas categorías dramáticas; así como también Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin y Josh O'Connor. Por otro lado, tanto de 'The Crown' como 'Ozark' también cuentan con candidatos en las categorías de mejor actor y actriz de reparto de serie dramática.
El tándem HBO-HBO Max está en segunda posición con 24 nominaciones en total, solo dos menos que Netflix. Entre las otras series que han obtenido varias candidaturas están 'Territorio Lovecraft', que aspira a cinco galardones; así como también 'Mrs. America' y 'Lo que hacemos en las sombras'.
Aquí está la lista completa de las series nominadas a los Critics Choice Awards 2021:
MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA:
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Territorio Lovecraft (HBO)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Ozark (Netflix)
Perry Mason (HBO)
This Is Us (NBC)
MEJOR ACTOR DRAMÁTICO:
Jason Bateman - Ozark (Netflix)
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us (NBC)
Jonathan Majors - Territorio Lovecraft (HBO)
Josh O'Connor - The Crown (Netflix)
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul (AMC)
Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason (HBO)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DRAMÁTICA:
Christine Baranski - The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Olivia Colman - The Crown (Netflix)
Emma Corrin - The Crown (Netflix)
Claire Danes - Homeland (Showtime)
Laura Linney - Ozark (Netflix)
Jurnee Smollett - Territorio Lovecraft (HBO)
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA:
Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul (AMC)
Justin Hartley - This Is Us (NBC)
John Lithgow - Perry Mason (HBO)
Tobias Menzies - The Crown (Netflix)
Tom Pelphrey - Ozark (Netflix)
Michael K. Williams - Territorio Lovecraft (HBO)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA:
Gillian Anderson - The Crown (Netflix)
Cynthia Erivo - El visitante (HBO)
Julia Garner - Ozark (Netflix)
Janet McTeer - Ozark (Netflix)
Wunmi Mosaku - Territorio Lovecraft (HBO)
Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul (AMC)
MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA:
Better Things (FX)
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
Lo que hacemos en las sombras (FX)
Mom (CBS)
PEN15 (Hulu)
Ramy (Hulu)
Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
MEJOR ACTOR DE COMEDIA:
Hank Azaria - Brockmire (IFC)
Matt Berry - Lo que hacemos en las sombras (FX)
Nicholas Hoult - The Great (Hulu)
Eugene Levy - Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Ramy Youssef - Ramy (Hulu)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE COMEDIA:
Pamela Adlon - Better Things (FX)
Christina Applegate - Muertos para mí (Netflix)
Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
Natasia Demetriou - Lo que hacemos en las sombras (FX)
Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Issa Rae - Insecure (HBO)
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO DE COMEDIA:
William Fichtner - Mom (CBS)
Harvey Guillén - Lo que hacemos en las sombras (FX)
Daniel Levy - Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Alex Newell - La extraordinaria playlist de Zoey (NBC)
Mark Proksch - Lo que hacemos en las sombras (FX)
Andrew Rannells - Black Monday (Showtime)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO DE COMEDIA:
Lecy Goranson - Los Conner (ABC)
Rita Moreno - Día a día (Pop)
Annie Murphy - Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Ashley Park - Emily en París (Netflix)
Jaime Pressly - Mom (CBS)
Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
MEJOR MINISERIE:
Gambito de dama (Netflix)
La conjura contra América (HBO)
Mrs. America (FX)
Normal People (Hulu)
Podría destruirte (HBO)
Small Axe (Amazon Studios)
The Undoing (HBO)
Unorthodox (Netflix)
MEJOR TELEFILME:
La estafa (Bad Education) (HBO)
Between the World and Me (HBO)
The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (Lifetime)
Hamilton (Disney+)
El amor de Sylvie (Amazon Studios)
What the Constitution Means to Me (Amazon Studios)
MEJOR ACTOR DE MINISERIE O TELEFILME:
John Boyega - Small Axe (Amazon Studios)
Hugh Grant - The Undoing (HBO)
Paul Mescal - Normal People (Hulu)
Chris Rock - Fargo (FX)
Mark Ruffalo - La innegable verdad (HBO)
Morgan Spector - La conjura contra América (HBO)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE MINISERIE O TELEFILME:
Cate Blanchett - Mrs. America (FX)
Michaela Coel - Podría destruirte (HBO)
Daisy Edgar-Jones - Normal People (Hulu)
Shira Haas - Unorthodox (Netflix)
Anya Taylor-Joy - Gambito de dama (Netflix)
Tessa Thompson - El amor de Sylvie (Amazon Studios)
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO DE MINISERIE O TELEFILME:
Daveed Diggs - El pájaro carpintero (Showtime)
Joshua Caleb Johnson - El pájaro carpintero (Showtime)
Dylan McDermott - Hollywood (Netflix)
Donald Sutherland - The Undoing (HBO)
Glynn Turman - Fargo (FX)
John Turturro - La conjura contra América (HBO)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO DE MINISERIE O TELEFILME:
Uzo Aduba - Mrs. America (FX)
Betsy Brandt - Soulmates (AMC)
Marielle Heller - Gambito de dama (Netflix)
Margo Martindale - Mrs. America (FX)
Winona Ryder - La conjura contra América (HBO)
Tracey Ullman - Mrs. America (FX)
MEJOR TALK SHOW:
Desus & Mero (Showtime)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC/Syndicated)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)
MEJOR ESPECIAL DE COMEDIA:
Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (Netflix)
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix)
Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix)
Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix)
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix)
MEJOR COMEDIA EN CORTO:
The Andy Cohen Diaries (Quibi)
Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler (AMC/Youtube)
Mapleworth Murders (Quibi)
Nikki Fre$h (Quibi)
Reno 911! (Quibi)
Tooning Out the News (CBS All Access)
Con información de Europa Press