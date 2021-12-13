Globos de Oro: se anunciaron las películas y series destacadas para la 79.ª edición

Montevideo Portal
Se anunció la lista de nominados para los 79.ª Globos de Oro, que celebran lo mejor en televisión y filmes del año.
En la pantalla chica, el drama de HBO Succession lideró con cinco nominaciones, seguida de Ted Lasso y The Morning Show (ambas de Apple), con cuatro nominaciones cada una. En la pantalla grande, en cambio, The Power of the Dog y Belfast se llevaron siete nominaciones.
Esta ceremonia de los premios viene con polémica, ya que el grupo que está detrás del evento (Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood o HFPA, por sus siglas en inglés) fue criticada por asuntos de diversidad. Así, varios medios optaron por no participar públicamente de la premiación.
Los Globos de Oro serán el próximo domingo 9 de enero. Aquí están los nominados:
Televisión
Mejor actor en una serie musical o comedia
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Mejor actriz en una serie musical o comedia
Hannah Einbender, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Mejor actor en una serie dramática
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Sy, Lupin
Mejor actriz en una serie dramática
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Mejor actor en una serie limitada o película hecha para televisión
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Raheem, The Serpent
Mejor actriz en una serie limitada o película hecha para televisión
Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Mejor serie dramática
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
Mejor serie limitada o película hecha para televisión
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada o película hecha para televisión
Jennifer Coolidge, White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada o película hecha para televisión
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
Mejor serie musical o comedia
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Películas
Mejor película musical o comedia
Cyrano
Don't Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick ... Boom!
West Side Story
Mejor película dramática
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Mejor película extranjera
Compartment No. 6 (Finlandia)
Drive My Car (Japón)
The Hand of God (Italia)
A Hero (Irán)
Parallel Mothers (España)
Mejor guion
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay, Don't Look Up
Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
Mejor canción original
"Be Alive" de King Richard - Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
"Dos Orugitas" de Encanto - Lin-Manuel Miranda
"Down to Joy" de Belfast - Van Morrison
"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" de Respect - Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
"No Time to Die" de No Time to Die - Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell
Mejor actor de reparto
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Mejor actriz de reparto
Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Mejor actor de película musical o comedia
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick ... Boom!
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In the Heights
Mejor película animada
Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon
Mejor actor de película dramática
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Mejor actriz de película dramática
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Mejor actriz de película musical o comedia
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Mejor director
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Mejor película
The French Dispatch
Encanto
The Power of the Dog
Parallel Mothers
Dune
