Globos de Oro: se anunciaron las películas y series destacadas para la 79.ª edición

Pantallazo

"The Power of the Dog" y "Belfast" lideran con siete nominaciones en los filmes, mientras que en la pantalla chica resalta "Succession".

Montevideo Portal

Se anunció la lista de nominados para los 79.ª Globos de Oro, que celebran lo mejor en televisión y filmes del año.

En la pantalla chica, el drama de HBO Succession lideró con cinco nominaciones, seguida de Ted Lasso y The Morning Show (ambas de Apple), con cuatro nominaciones cada una. En la pantalla grande, en cambio, The Power of the Dog y Belfast se llevaron siete nominaciones.

Esta ceremonia de los premios viene con polémica, ya que el grupo que está detrás del evento (Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood o HFPA, por sus siglas en inglés) fue criticada por asuntos de diversidad. Así, varios medios optaron por no participar públicamente de la premiación.

Los Globos de Oro serán el próximo domingo 9 de enero. Aquí están los nominados:

Televisión

Mejor actor en una serie musical o comedia

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Mejor actriz en una serie musical o comedia

Hannah Einbender, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Mejor actor en una serie dramática

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupin

Mejor actriz en una serie dramática

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Mejor actor en una serie limitada o película hecha para televisión

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Raheem, The Serpent

Mejor actriz en una serie limitada o película hecha para televisión

Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Mejor serie dramática

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Mejor serie limitada o película hecha para televisión

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada o película hecha para televisión

Jennifer Coolidge, White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada o película hecha para televisión

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

Mejor serie musical o comedia

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Películas

Mejor película musical o comedia

Cyrano

Don't Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick ... Boom!

West Side Story

Mejor película dramática

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Mejor película extranjera

Compartment No. 6 (Finlandia)

Drive My Car (Japón)

The Hand of God (Italia)

A Hero (Irán)

Parallel Mothers (España)

Mejor guion

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay, Don't Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Mejor canción original

"Be Alive" de King Richard - Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

"Dos Orugitas" de Encanto - Lin-Manuel Miranda

"Down to Joy" de Belfast - Van Morrison

"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" de Respect - Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

"No Time to Die" de No Time to Die - Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell

Mejor actor de reparto

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Mejor actriz de reparto

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Mejor actor de película musical o comedia

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick ... Boom!

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

Mejor película animada

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Mejor actor de película dramática

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Mejor actriz de película dramática

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Mejor actriz de película musical o comedia

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Mejor director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Mejor película

The French Dispatch

Encanto

The Power of the Dog

Parallel Mothers

Dune

Montevideo Portal