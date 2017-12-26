La familia Spears se agranda: Jamie Lynn está embarazada de su segundo hijo

Looks like we are starting off 2018 with another big milestone...sooo happy to announce that Maddie is FINALLY going to be a big sister????2017 was filled with some of the biggest challenges of my life, as well as some of the biggest blessings, so I made a choice to lay low this year to focus on truly becoming my best self as a person and as an artist. During that time, I continued working on my music and telling my story, which has created some of my most honest work and I CANT wait to share that with you all very soon. 2018 is going to be filled with many milestones both personally and professionally. I appreciate each of you for your patience and support through it­ all. 2018 has a lot coming, so GET READY........ #12DaysofJLS

A post shared by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on Dec 24, 2017 at 6:13am PST