La familia Spears se agranda: Jamie Lynn está embarazada de su segundo hijo

Jamie Lynn Spears, hermana menor de Britney, anunció que está esperando su segundo hijo, el primero fruto de su relación con Jamie Watson.
La actriz de 26 años compartió una tierna foto en Instagram con su hija de 9 años Maddie y su esposo.
Looks like we are starting off 2018 with another big milestone...sooo happy to announce that Maddie is FINALLY going to be a big sister????2017 was filled with some of the biggest challenges of my life, as well as some of the biggest blessings, so I made a choice to lay low this year to focus on truly becoming my best self as a person and as an artist. During that time, I continued working on my music and telling my story, which has created some of my most honest work and I CANT wait to share that with you all very soon. 2018 is going to be filled with many milestones both personally and professionally. I appreciate each of you for your patience and support through it all. 2018 has a lot coming, so GET READY........ #12DaysofJLS